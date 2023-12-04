COP28 is now well and truly underway – with participant discussion and debate focused on climate financing, fast-tracking the transition to clean energy, and adapting to protect lives and livelihoods.

Equally important, but perhaps not as well-represented, are the other fundamental elements of COP28 – specifically, inclusion of the youth, women, and frontline communities.

These are crucial segments of society that need addressing, Renee McGowan, CEO of Marsh McLennan India, Middle East and Africa, tells Sustainability magazine on the second day of COP28 at Expo City in Dubai.

The world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, and with more than 85,000 colleagues advising clients in 130 countries, Marsh McLennan is joining government and private-sector leaders at COP28 – with experts, advisors and doers across all four of its businesses – Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman – sharing a range of actionable solutions that empower more sustainable futures.

As the regional CEO for Marsh McClennan, McGowan is one of the experts on the ground at COP – and inclusion of youth, women and communities is a topic close to her heart.

Passionate about financial inclusion, girls’ education and advancing women in society, McGowan mentors entrepreneurs in developing nations as part of the Cherie Blair Foundation’s Mentoring Women in Business Programme. She is also a mentor with StreetWise, a non-profit that empowers unemployed individuals with skills and resources and is a member of the Dubai Business Women Council and of Chief Executive Women.

“Right from the start, the President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber of the UAE, has been clear on the commitment to make COP28 an inclusive and safe space for all participants,” says Dubai-based McGowan, who is one of Marsh McLennan’s experts on the ground at COP28.

“Inclusivity is a critical enabler to achieving transformative progress across the climate agenda, and that only by rising above our differences and working together can we raise our shared ambition and deliver progress.”

McGowan believes that now is the time for boldness in thinking and action on inclusion and empowerment issues that can positively affect this region for generations to come, "placing people at the heart of the conversation and empowering them to be the best they can possibly be, wherever they may live in the region".

We sat down with McGowan hear to hear her views on these three critical segments of society.