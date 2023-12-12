While much of the conversation and focus around net zero is on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, this transition will not be achieved without placing equal emphasis on three other factors.

That’s according to consultants McKinsey that says a successful transition to net zero will require achieving four interdependent objectives – emissions reduction, affordability, reliability, and industrial competitiveness.

In a report titled ‘An affordable, reliable, competitive path to net zero’, McKinsey experts say that although there has been positive action and meaningful momentum, the world is simply not on track (or even close) to achieving the 1.5°C global warming goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

To meet that goal, countries and companies have committed to reaching net-zero emissions of CO2 and reducing emissions of other GHGs but progress has been slow and deadlines too elongated.

During the so-called first global stocktake at COP28 in Dubai, a report published by UN Climate Change showed that national climate action plans (NDCs) would only lower GHG emissions to 2% below 2019 levels by 2030. The science tells us that a 43% reduction is needed.

As an example, energy produced from renewable sources stood at 8% in 2010, and had risen to just 12% by 2021. On this kind of trajectory, numerous sources suggest net zero will not arrive this century.

So much for the doom and gloom – McKinsey offers a glimmer of hope in the shape of those four objectives and seven principles to help stakeholders navigate the next phase.

“The net-zero transition is too often regarded as a singular problem,” states the report. When in fact, it is four connected challenges, with reducing emissions of GHGs at the heart of the transition.