Tech Mahindra Leads Corporate India on ESG Performance

When it comes to corporate ESG transparency, 2023 proved a record year.

According to CDP, disclosure grew by 24% last year with the non-profit scoring 21,000 companies on their environmental disclosures.

This marks a tripling of the number of companies disclosing against all environmental issues, and comes as a “welcome trajectory”, according to CEO Sherry Madera.

“It is only by laying the groundwork of disclosure that companies can show they take seriously the vital part they play in safeguarding the future.”

Widely considered the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency, CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process assesses companies, allocating a score of A to D based on the disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices – including setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

As well as more companies disclosing, 2023 saw a rise of 14% in the number of companies awarded an A grade – totalling 400 companies.

CDP describes A-Listers as companies that “disclose actionable, high-quality environmental data” – those that offer the most accurate picture of their environmental impacts and are therefore best-equipped to take climate and nature-positive actions to mitigate them.