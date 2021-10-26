EcoEnergy Insights introduces AI assistant – CORTIX

EcoEnergy Insights – a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) enabled services – has announced that it has introduced an AI assistant feature for its CORTIX platform.

The CORTIX platform is an AI and IoT facility that is helping retailers reduce maintenance costs and realise significant energy savings across thousands of locations. Its AI assistant showcases prescriptive recommendations and uses regular language in order to help facility managers stay ahead of maintenance and address operational problems before they occur.

EnoEnergy Insights is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Traditionally, energy maintenance information is provided in dashboards filled with graphs and charts, with facility teams becoming overwhelmed by raw data. The AI assistant remedies this challenge, providing a single screen to view budding problems and the corrective action, so users can easily understand what needs to be done.

Working solution

Users simply read the recommendation and then use the platform to prioritise and plan actions across the retailer’s building network, which could range from a few hundred to thousands of stores. The CORTIX platform analyses data from multiple sources, such as the equipment, weather and work done during previous technician visits.

For a leading retailer with 1,976 connected stores in North America, the CORTIX platform enabled energy savings of over 15%, while helping maintain thermal compliance above 94% in the stores and reducing maintenance costs by 16%.

“The CORTIX platform AI assistant feature helps facility managers save time, effort and costs with clear prescriptive recommendations that ensure optimum equipment performance,” says Rajender Beniwal, General Manager, North America, EcoEnergy Insights. “It will alert users with accurate predictions of likely problems, advise them with data-driven recommendations to solve challenges and help them prioritise those actions. The feature will make facility management simpler and easier. ”

The CORTIX platform was named the 'Best Predictive Analytics Platform' at the 2021 AI Breathrough awards program earlier this year, for breaking through the market by empowering facility managers with a proven AI platform that enables them to meet their objectives.

From the rooftops

On average, the CORTIX platform has proactively identified more than 1,600 monthly energy and operational deviations to the HVAC and lighting systems for three big-box retailers with over 4,500 combined locations in North America, increasing occupant comfort and reducing energy costs.

Over a two-year period, the CORTIX platform has also helped reduce total maintenance visits for rooftop units by over 30% at 700 North American locations for a big-box retailer through proactive condition-based repair recommendations. In addition, CORTIX enabled EcoEnergy Insights to proactively identify and remotely resolve over 92% of HVAC and lighting problems for a big-box retailer with over 1,000 locations in North America.