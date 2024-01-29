When it comes to owning business, women have made significant strides in recent decades.

From just 402,000 women-owned companies in 1972, this has grown to 12.3 million businesses in the US today – and worldwide, 43% of the total number of entrepreneurs worldwide is made up of women.

Despite such significant progress, there remains a considerable gap when it comes to funding.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs estimates a US$1.5 trillion financing gap that exists for women-owned small businesses globally.

More than 70% of women owned SMEs have insufficient or no access to financial services.

Not only are women less likely to have applications for business loans approved, they make up the majority of the unbanked population worldwide, with factors such as socio-economic, employment status and level of education all significant barriers affecting access to financial support.

“Women entrepreneurs continue to face unique obstacles that hinder their ability to reach their full potential, including societal biases, lack of role models, and barriers to financing,” says Charlotte Keenan, who serves as Global Head of 10,000 Women at Goldman Sachs and drives the firm’s impact-driven work in India.