Hybrid Air Vehicles flying towards zero-emission flights

Hybrid Air Vehicles and the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre are working together in research, innovation and training, linked to HAV’s Airlander 10 production - the first aircraft capable of carrying up to 100 passengers to achieve zero emissions flight.

HAV was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Bedford, UK. The AMRC was founded in 2001 and has a revenue of $140mn.

Hybrid Air Vehicles first production aircraft, Airlander 10, will deliver up to a 90% reduction in carbon emissions compared to other aircraft in its various roles, before attaining zero emissions by 2030. The company’s vision is to be the future of zero-carbon aviation.

Airlander will be the first large scale aircraft, capable of carrying up to:

100 passengers

10 tonnes

The production standard aircraft is expected to be in flight from 2023 and in service by 2025.