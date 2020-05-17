The January 2020 issue of CSO Magazine is now live!

Welcome to the January issue of CSO Magazine!

2020 is set to see a continuation of the sustainability-focused corporate strategies that accelerated at pace in 2019, and our cover feature this month exemplifies the trend. Catering and facilities firm Sodexo Australia is instilling sustainable and ethical approaches to waste management, procurement and Indigenous employment. Mark Chalmers, CFO and Country President for Sodexo’s Australian operations, spoke with us about the Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap underpinning this sustainability transformation. “Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 aligns with the UN’s sustainable development goals and focuses on three levels of impact: the individual, the community where we all thrive, and the environment within which we operate,” he says.

Elsewhere, we spoke with Pat Dever, Chief Data Strategist at American energy provider Avista, about the company’s growth in an increasingly sustainability-focused marketplace.

Algae, meanwhile, takes the stage in a feature detailing its lesser known qualities and how they could save the world.

This month’s Top 10 examines the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers and, as always, we run down some of the biggest energy and sustainability events from the coming months in our Events and Associations spread.

Enjoy the issue!