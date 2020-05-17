Article
Komatsu partners with Green Forests Work for deforestation project

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Japanese construction, mining, and forestry company, Komatsu, has partnered with Green Forests Work (GFW).

The non-profit organisation focuses on restoring mined lands in the Appalachian region in the US.

The partnership will see Komatsu and GFW aim to restore 1,000 acres of national forest which has been mined.

“Komatsu’s wholehearted support of the Green Forests Work mission will make a noteworthy difference in our ability to not only do this work domestically in the U.S., but to spread proper reclamation efforts on a global scale,” commented Dr Christopher Barton, President and Founder of Green Forests Work.

“Our partnership and work together in the Monongahela Forest will accelerate the work to properly reclaim these formerly mined lands and create multi-use, sustainable forests to help revitalize local economies in transition from the former coal-based economy of the region.”

GFW has planted almost 2.5mn trees across around 4,00 acres in Appalachia, leaving around 1mn acres to reforest.

“At Komatsu, we are committed to our role as an engine of progress; empowering our employees, customers and communities by working together to create sustainable solutions,” remarked Rod Schrader, Chairman and CEO of Komatsu America Corp.

