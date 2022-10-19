McKinsey launch new Sustainability Academy for clients

McKinsey has launched a new Sustainability Academy, in order to help its clients reach their sustainability and broader ESG goals.

The programme was designed by consultants from McKinsey Sustainability and learning experts from McKinsey Academy. According to the company, the capability-building programme will help organisations better equip their talent for the net zero transition.

“Making our economic system more sustainable and more inclusive is an imperative that is felt by all types of stakeholders, from governments and regulators, to clients, suppliers, and end consumers. Private organisations have a central role to play to decarbonise our economy, but to do so they must build skills and capabilities that today they do not have. McKinsey’s Sustainability Academy was created exactly to do that: help companies accelerate change by supporting them in building new knowledge for their employees,” said partner Pietro Sorrentino, who helps lead Sustainability Academy.