Norton Rose Fulbright’s first EMEA Head of Sustainability

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright LLP (Europe, Middle East and Asia) has appointed Caroline May as its first head of sustainability.

Founded in 1794, the company is headquartered in London and has a revenue of $2.1bn.

Net zero targets

Caroline May has over 30 years of experience in environmental law and has advised on numerous precedent-setting matters. Her work has involved liaison with government, relevant regulatory authorities, NGOs and lobby groups.

Outside of her career, May is deeply involved with sustainable causes and projects:

May is the Chair of the Law Society Working Group on climate change

She is a member of the Steering Group for the Chancery Lane Project and the co-chair of the Legal Sustainability Alliance, the leading sustainability network for the UK legal sector

Caroline is also on the Board of Directors for the Aldersgate Group, a politically impartial, multi-stakeholder alliance

In July, Caroline spearheaded the firm’s first climate action hackathon, which explored new ideas to deliver climate solutions for the firm’s legal precedents and sustainability management.

As Head of Sustainability, Caroline’s role is to ensure that the firm integrates sustainable initiatives into all of its operational activities, decision-making and professional services, across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

As the firm continues to transition to a low carbon model, key initiatives include:

Setting an example to staff

Establishing clear net zero targets

Supporting the Environmental Business Charter, to embed Norton Rose Fulbright’s commitments and principles as a sustainable business

Sustainability is key

May and the Norton Rose Fulbright team are excited about this new venture.

“I’m delighted to be appointed the firm’s first head of sustainability in our region”, said May. “I look forward to working with colleagues to ensure that environmental and social sustainability is at the heart of everything we do as a business.”

“Sustainability is key to our strategy and we want to shape the firm to uphold our commitment to sustainable practice for our people, our clients and our communities”, said Peter Scott, Managing Partner, Europe, Middle East and Asia at Norton Rose Fulbright. “Caroline brings to her new role a wealth of practical experience that will help us take concrete steps to operate in a more sustainable way.