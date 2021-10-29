Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

PwC's diversity & inclusion survey shows room for growth

By Helen Adams
October 29, 2021
undefined mins
Accounting company PwC has released the results of a new survey, showing how diversity and inclusion programmes have been received by employees

Accounting company PwC has released the results of a recent survey on diversity & inclusion (D&I), which examined the impact of D&I organisational programmes across a range of businesses. 

PwC was founded in London, 1998 and has a revenue of $54bn, with offices in 155 countries and 284,000 employees. 

“We all know that diversity is not something that can just be talked about, it has to be put into practice”, said Dion Shango, CEO at PwC Africa. “If a leadership team in an organisation isn’t committed to diversity, they run the risk of missing out on opportunities, embracing different ideas and ultimately, they could become irrelevant.”

Of those questioned in the PwC survey, 75% said they were investing in D&I initiatives, in order to meet the expectations of customers, stakeholders and investors. 

However, one third of respondents admitted that diversity was still ‘a barrier to progression’ at their organisations and 80% of leadership engagement on D&I remains at a basic level:

  • Just 25% of organisations have D&I goals for leaders 
  • Only 17% have a C-Suite level diversity role in place 
  • 31% have no leader for D&I programmes

 

Communicating the message of diversity 

  • 15% of business leaders believe they are not communicating to employees frequently about D&I
  • 74% believe that their organisation makes diversity information available regularly to employees

 

Building an inclusive culture

  • 80% of those questioned said their organisation had not tackled unconscious bias through the collection of data in compensation, hiring, performance and promotion across their company
  • 30% of business leaders, D&I drivers and HR professionals said they used such data to analyse compensation and performance by different diversity dimensions 
  • Only 20% of employees questioned said their organisation had such processes in place

 

Diversity leads to creativity, collaboration and success

SustainabilityDiversityinclusionD&I
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)