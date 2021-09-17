Scottish Government wants youth culture

To ensure an educational legacy from COP26, Scottish businesses and leaders are being encouraged to get involved with My Climate Path, an initiative designed by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Glasgow to support the future of Scotland’s young people.

Looking beyond COP26, hosted in Glasgow this November, the My Climate Path project proudly supported by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, will showcase the many current and emerging green and circular roles available across all sectors to the younger generation, which are not only the most active and aware of the climate emergency, but also the most directly impacted.

Providing a wide range of opportunities for businesses who are taking demonstrable action towards tackling the climate challenge, to share knowledge and experience with young people, the project created by DYW Glasgow, with DYW Lanarkshire & East Dunbartonshire and DYW West, funded by Scottish Government will ultimately aid in the creation of sustainable growth within a circular and a net zero economy, demonstrating the lasting benefits that COP26 will bring.

The campaign supports the Young Person's Guarantee commitment to offer every 16-24 year old in Scotland an opportunity that will positively impact their future.

My Climate Path is made up of a number of initiatives, allowing businesses of all sizes and sectors the chance to display their own sustainable efforts while becoming part of the COP26 legacy for Glasgow.

Initiatives include Climate Heroes, where industry partners are paired with a school to showcase real-life circular and green examples, in addition to a range of community work experience, a youth climate council, activist courses and a sustainable fashion festival. Pupils are also being challenged to create a 'circular' product or service, plant their own forests and learn about construction & design by creating a net zero McDonalds restaurant.

Màiri McAllan, Minister for Environment and Land Reform , said: “Young people have been central to demanding climate action. Their future – and that of generations to come – depends on global action now.

“Tackling the climate and nature crisis is essential for our planet but it also presents exciting opportunities in industries of the future.

My Climate Path is helping young people understand the skills needed for these green and circular jobs and allows young people to engage with employers - taking their first step into the world of work and learning the skills required for sustainable roles. It will deliver a fantastic educational legacy from COP26 and help establish a skilled workforce for Scotland’s greener, fairer future.”

Cllr Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “My Climate Path will build an important educational legacy from COP26 for Glasgow and its young people. My Climate Path will build upon all the excitement and enthusiasm generated from COP and use this as a unique opportunity to prepare our young people, through education, to enter the green roles needed to meet Scotland’s climate targets.”

Alison McRae, Senior Director at Glasgow Chamber of commerce, said: “We have a unique opportunity in Glasgow to capitalise on the global stage of COP26 to benefit the whole country. Our vision for My Climate Path is to leave an educational legacy by building on the great work by DYW Glasgow and Circular Glasgow in engaging businesses and schools to inspire our young people.

My Climate Path goes a long way to giving businesses and communities the opportunity and resources to engage the future workforce and provide them with the skills to embrace green and circular roles. This is just the beginning in helping future generations take one step closer to entering career pathways which will help tackle the climate emergency.”