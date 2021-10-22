SIXT journeys go green with sustainable alternatives

The international mobility provider SIXT is adding a sustainable, CO2-reduced alternative to its SIXT ride service. From now on, travellers can choose hybrid or fully electric vehicles when booking transfer or limousine services.

This means SIXT ride customers travel not only comfortably but also environmentally friendly when on holiday, on business or in everyday life. The hybrid or fully electric models are available in Berlin, Dresden and Munich in addition to numerous other European cities in France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland as well as Turkey.

SIXT ride offers customers worldwide a comprehensive network of taxi, limousine and ride services. Together with partner offerings, the SIXT app includes one of the world’s largest offerings of this kind: Customers can be picked up at short notice in over 250 major cities in Europe and the USA, or pre-book transfers in over 60 countries.

With the integration of sustainable hybrid and fully electric vehicles, SIXT ride now provides a CO2-efficient option for passengers in many cities and regions.

Save on CO2

As part of the launch, passengers benefit from a special offer: When they book a ride service in the categories Green, Business Green or Business Green XL, they can use the voucher GREEN10 to receive a £10 discount on the total fare. The offer is valid until the end of November. This way, individuals, business people, leisure and frequent travelers can reduce CO2 emissions while also saving money.

Customers can now select the hybrid or fully electric vehicles when booking journeys online at SIXT ride or via the SIXT app. In addition to the taxi and ride service, the app also bundles car rental via SIXT rent, car sharing via SIXT share and the SIXT+ car subscription, thus offering customers the right mobility solution for their needs at all times.

The app is based on the ONE mobility platform, which provides worldwide access to a fleet of more than 200,000 vehicles, the services of 1,500 cooperation partners and around 1.5 million drivers.

In addition to Berlin, Dresden and Munich the hybrid and fully electrical vehicles are available in the following cities: Paris, Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Vexin and Yvelines in France; London, Crawley, Edinburgh, Farnborough, Gatwick, Glasgow, Guildford, Heathrow, Luton, Oxford und Reading in Great Britain. They will also be seen throughout Milan in Italy; Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Barcelona in Spain; Stockholm in Sweden; Zurich in Switzerland and Istanbul in Turkey.

Melanie Wand, Executive Director SIXT ride Operations, explains: “By integrating a hybrid and fully electric vehicle range in SIXT ride, we offer our customers a CO2- reduced option for transfers during holidays, on business trips or in everyday life thus taking a further step towards a comprehensive, sustainable range in the interests of our customers."

"We see a rise in demand for electromobility in the market and are pleased to be able to meet this with our ride service. Once again, we are putting our customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do at SIXT,” she adds.

Already, around a third of the car sharing fleet of SIXT share consists of electric vehicles and further includes e-scooters and e-mopeds to offer additional options for mobility with reduced CO2.

By integrating hybrid and fully electric vehicles in SIXT ride, SIXT is extending its sustainable offering to ride services, providing customers with another opportunity to travel both sustainably and comfortably.