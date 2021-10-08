Sustainability Magazine launches Sustainability LIVE
BizClik Media Group – publisher of Sustainability Magazine – is excited to announce the launch of its ground-breaking Sustainability LIVE event.
It all takes place on 23-24 February 2022 at Tobacco Dock – London's premier 'upcycled' venue. Indeed, the only thing that will be smoking is Sustainability LIVE's inspirational sessions, speakers and stages.
During the two days, the all-encompassing event will cover every aspect of Global ESG, Diversity & Inclusion, Global Equality, Net Zero Strategies and Renewable Energy. It will also feature a unique stage entirely dedicated to the most pressing subject within the corporate ecosystem – Supply Chain Sustainability.
Sustainability LIVE also brings together a host of experts from across the globe. These visionaries will share compelling business, institutional, economic, environmental and cultural experiences, all motivated by the sustainability revolution. The impressive roll call of luminaries can be found below.
As companies promote green credentials to the top of their agendas, there has never been a better time to feel the vibe of Sustainability LIVE and get inspired by planet-preserving projects unfolding all over the world.
This is a truly inclusive event and everyone is welcome, from multinational corporations to innovative start-ups; from CSOs to individuals who want to ignite their sustainability ideas.
Sustainability LIVE – Direct, Diverse and Different.
For more information and details about how to attend hit here
Sustainability LIVE speakers and representatives
- Nicola Tagliafierro, Head of Sustainability at EnelX
- Edna Ayme-Yahil, VP, Global Head of Communications, Brand and Sustainability at SITA
- Deborah Allen, Group Director Governance, Conduct & Sustainability at BAE Systems
- Linda Freiner, Group Head of Sustainability at Zurich Insurance
- David Clark, VP of Sustainability at Amcor
- Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications at Radisson Hotel Group
- Kerrie Romanow, Sustainability Officer & Environmental Services Director at City of San Jose
- Daaf Serne, Senior Director Real Estate & Sustainability at ServiceNow
- Nicole Berg, VP | Head of Cross Mobile Engineering at SAP
- Par Larshans, Chief Sustainability Corporate Responsibility & Public Affairs Officer at Ragn Sells
- Roy Cheung, Global Head of Sustainability Solutions, Engineering Plastics at Covestro
- Mary Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer at Tiger Brands
- Sheri Hinish, Global Executive Partner at IBM
- Michael Bellantis, Director, Environment & Sustainability at Cardinal Health
- Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability at Kingspan
- Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tech Mahindra
- Miguel Veiga Pestana, Head of Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer at RB
- James Robey, Global Head of Sustainability at Capgemini
- Ruji Mahmud, Sector Procurement Head, Efficient Natural Resources at Johnson Matthey
- Jeff Turner, Corporate VP Sustainability at DSM
- Ben Clifford, Global Health, Safety and Sustainability - Associate Director at Fidelity International
- Oistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell
- Klaus Kunz, Head of Sustainability at Bayer
- Shameela Soobramoney, Chief Sustainability Officer at JSE
- Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability Officer at Globe Telecoms
- Mads Nipper, Group CEO at Orsted
- Charlotte Wolff-Bye, Chief Sustainability Officer at PETRONAS
- Zoe Haseman, Global Head of Sustainability at Jacobs
- Ailin Huang, Head of Sustainability at TIER Mobility
- Wineke Haagsma, Director Corporate Sustainability at PwC
- Kristina Kloberdanz, CSO at Mastercard
- Benjamin Alleau - Capgemini
- Celine Herweijer, CSO at HSBC
- Jenny Bofinger-Schuster at Siemens
- Vivi Hollert, CSO at Nouron
- Andy Dewis, Schneider Electric
- Ezgi Barcenas, CSO at AB InBev
- Rodrigo Jiminez, American Tower
- Mark Hartman, CSO at City of Phoneix,
- Greg Spotts, CSO at City of LA
- Mattias Goldman, CSO at Sweco
- Magali Anderson, CSO at Holcim
- Rebekah Cain, CSO at BNZ
- Sanjay Podder, Accenture
- Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, Majid Al Futtaim
- Christoph Jaekel, BASF