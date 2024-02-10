ESG Reporting – Delays in Europe and Mandatory in China

Just as lawmakers in the European Union announced a delay in the adoption of standards for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), China’s leading stock exchanges introduced new sustainability reporting guidelines.

In the EU, European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) set out sector-specific reporting by the end of June 2024. Not only that, but the CSRD also required large non-EU companies that operate in the EU to also provide sustainability reporting, to begin in 2028.

The Commission has now recommended delaying these standards by two years to allow companies more time to focus on delivering ESRS.

While this will be frustrating for many people pushing the need for more transparency, there is better news emerging from an unlikely source.

China’s announcement of new ESG reporting standards means companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), and the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market), as well as those with dual listings overseas, have to disclose ESG information, including Scope 3 emissions.

The deadline for meeting these new standards is as early as April 2026.

The new guidelines include disclosures on biodiversity, climate impact, corporate governance, and sustainability practices. The concept of 'double materiality’' considers the financial impact of ESG on the company and the company's impact on society and the environment.

Including Scope 3 emissions, the indirect emissions in a company's value chain, is a significant move as these have previously been overlooked.

