Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Anjalli Kumaar, CSO, Zomato

A leading sustainability executive, Anjalli Kumaar is the Chief Sustainability Officer at Zomato. Dedicating the last 15 years of her career to sustainability, Kumaar has worked for the likes of Citibank India, Whirlpool India, PwC India, KPMG, and Unilever.



Harnessing her specialities in sustainability strategies, investor relations, and leading key programs and initiatives to reduce waste, emissions, hunger, and inequality, Kumaar in her role as CSO leads Zomato on a path to becoming people and planet positive.



Kumaar focuses her efforts on building programmes and partnerships to ensure zero waste, reduce emissions, promote diversity, reduce hunger, promote health and wellbeing and generate inclusive growth.

