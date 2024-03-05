One Day to Go! Until Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
With just one day to go until Sustainability LIVE returns to the QEII for Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, find out everything you need to know ahead of the event.
When: 6-7 March 2024
Location: Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII Centre)
Website: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Split across two stages, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will have the opportunity to hear from leading global executives from the likes of Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Kearney, Wipro, General Motors, Microsoft, AWS, Deloitte, Proctor & Gamble, Henkel, Citi and many more.
What to expect on arrival
The event will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII Centre) - Broad Sanctuary, London SW1P 3EE. On arrival, those attending the event can head to reception with their QR code ready to sign in and receive their pass for the two days.
Each day and stage will start with a welcome introduction from our stage hosts, followed by opening keynotes to kickstart the event. Across the two days, those attending can get stuck into panels, workshops, forums, fireside chats, keynotes and networking opportunities, to immerse themselves in sustainability, ESG and net zero discussions.
Have you signed into Brella? Don’t forget to sign into our event platform Brella to keep the event agenda on hand and make it easy to book in time to network with those attending.
Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Over the two days, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will host seven panel discussions including:
- Sustainability & ESG Strategies
- The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World
- The Future of AI in Sustainability
- Net Zero Travel & Tourism
- Net Zero Fashion
- EV Fleets & Mobility
- The Future of Water Sustainability
To find out more about these panels, click here.
Workshops to attend at Sustainability Live: Net Zero
On Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in two workshops:
- Climate Change Adaptation and Social Sustainability, the Human Side of Climate Change (Sponsored by Capgemini).
- Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale (Sponsored by Watershed).
The 55-minute executive workshops will be presented by an industry expert who will share their strategies, innovations, and insights that those attending can take away and implement within their own business.
To find out more about the workshops, click here.
