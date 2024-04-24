Arcadis’ Michelle Bachir joins Sustainability LIVE New York

Specialising in carbon emissions reduction, energy, real estate, sustainability manufacturing, retail, and technology, Michelle Bachir is currently Managing Director of Sustainability Advisory (North America) at Arcadis.

With more than 18 years of experience, Michelle supports clients across industries to deliver on their sustainability journey. Michelle places a specific focus on sustainability disclosure, materiality assessment, GHG accounting, climate risk and scenario analysis.

Michelle is a graduate of Imperial College London and the American University of Beirut, with degrees in environmental technology (Specialising in Environmental Economics and Policy) and Environmental Health, Minor in Public Health, respectively.

