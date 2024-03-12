Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Day 2 Highlights
That’s a wrap! Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero closes its doors for another year. Hear from Neil Perry, Group Content Director at BizClik reflect on Day 2 of the event and the amazing speakers we had.
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, esteemed speakers shared their expertise and insights, enriching the sustainability discussion and shaping the future across industries with their passion and knowledge.
A challenging task to pick just one favourite from the day, Perry highlights four sessions from Day 2 among many incredible speakers:
- Sustainability & Superiority: A Winning Combination with Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer at Procter & Gamble
- Become Future Fit: Accelerate Sustainability with Hilary Tam Principal of Sustainability Transformation at AWS
- Charting the Path to Sustainability with Aris Vrettos, Director, Sustainability Strategy and Transformation at Croda
- Net Zero Fashion Panel with Nicola Torreggiani (Guess Europe) and Samantha Taylor (The Good Factory)
I was privileged to speak at Sustainability LIVE's Net Zero event and was impressed by the organisation and professionalism of the event team. The organisers demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and created a platform that fostered meaningful discussions and insights on achieving net zero targets. Their dedication to promoting sustainability initiatives was truly commendable, and I was honored to be a part of such a well-executed event Anisa Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Rivian
Sustainability LIVE extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made today possible, including our wonderful sponsors – Schneider Electric, Kearney, Watershed, Capgemini, Neste, Global Network for Zero, OnHand, Sustainability Unlocked, Supercritical, Pilot Lite, Cloverly, Wipro and Wolters Kluwer – and media partners for their collaboration and promotion.
To see Perry’s highlights from Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.
A message from our CEO on the future of sustainability
Inspired by the fantastic audience at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik took to the stage to take a few minutes to reflect on the future of sustainability and ESG.
“There was a vision back in 2018 to build a platform around sustainability & ESG, but it was not inspired by sustainability leaders. In fact, it was inspired by procurement and supply chain leaders saying to me – ‘Come on Glen let's stop talking about digital transformation and instead talk about how it will drive the future of our sustainability’,” said Glen.
The future of sustainability and the world
“We need to be better,” said Glen. “There is little time for answers when we need solutions. Is it corny to say we need to save the planet, we need to be a more diverse and inclusive world. All of the above is why we started this platform and why I am pleased to see you here at Sustainability LIVE.”
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
OUT NOW!
In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine - in association with UL Solutions, Capgemini, and Schneider Electric -has launched its Top 100 series of supplements with its Top 100 Women in Sustainability for 2024 on March 8.
To read the list, click here.
To become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements (Women, Companies, Leaders), email [email protected]
Returning in 2025…
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will be returning in March 2025 (5th and 6th), make sure to save the dates in your diaries!
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand