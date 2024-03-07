Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Day 1 Highlights

The future of sustainability and the world

“We need to be better,” said Glen. “There is little time for answers when we need solutions. Is it corny to say we need to save the planet, we need to be a more diverse and inclusive world. All of the above is why we started this platform and why I am pleased to see you here at Sustainability LIVE.”

Closing his speech, Glen thanked the audience and sponsors for the work they are doing in driving the movement forward. “You are making the real difference, sustainability leaders today are showing us the way forward. We also have to thank our sponsors, without them we wouldn’t be able to do this (Sustainability LIVE). They are there to help you, to give you a solution to implement strategies and to make informed decisions today for the future.

“That is why sustainability magazine exists, that’s why we run these shows. Thank you to our amazing sponsors and thank you for listening.”

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person.

Keep an eye out!

In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine - in association with UL Solutions, Capgemini, and Schneider Electric - will kickstart the Top 100 series of supplements across the BizClik Brands with its Top 100 Women in Sustainability for 2024 on March 8.

Returning in 2025…

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will be returning in March 2025 (5th and 6th), make sure to save the dates in your diaries!

