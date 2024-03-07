Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Day 1 Highlights
With Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero coming to an end, Neil Perry, Group Content Director at BizClik reflects on Day 1 and the amazing speakers we had.
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, esteemed speakers shared their expertise and insights, enriching the sustainability discussion and shaping the future across industries with their passion and knowledge.
A challenging task to pick just one favourite from the Day, Perry highlights four sessions from Day 1 among many incredible speakers:
- Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel with Adam Read (SUEZ), Smruti Naik-Jones (Deloitte), Nelson J Muhumuza (Citi), and Nicholas Mazzei (DP World)
- The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World Panel with Kristen Siemen (General Motors), Fredrika Klarén (Polestar), Angela Hultberg (Kearney), and Anisa Kamadoli Costa (Rivian)
- Building a More Sustainability Digital Future Keynote with Christoph Alexander Schenek, Go-to-market Manager Sustainability at Microsoft
- Net Zero - The New Business Imperative with Ulrike Sapiro, CSO at Henkel
A message from our CEO on the future of sustainability
Inspired by the fantastic audience at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik took to the stage to take a few minutes to reflect on the future of sustainability and ESG.
“There was a vision back in 2018 to build a platform around sustainability & ESG, but it was not inspired by sustainability leaders. In fact, it was inspired by procurement and supply chain leaders saying to me – ‘Come on Glen let's stop talking about digital transformation and instead talk about how it will drive the future of our sustainability’,” said Glen.
Building a platform that will shape the future
First launched in February 2019, Sustainability Magazine began its journey under another name – CSO Magazine. “But that name didn’t do justice to the industry and the fantastic people who are driving the agenda,” said Glen.
This is when Glen made the decision to reevaluate the platform and its mission for the future: “The agenda is key. We don’t set it, it’s set by you, the network [...] And with our platform we allow leaders to discuss their corporate strategies in granular detail, and where emerging trends like EV, Net Zero, AI, Gen AI can take us. We explain the sustainability strategies of the world’s most innovative companies providing a voice for their agenda. That is the journey that we are on.
The future of sustainability and the world
“We need to be better,” said Glen. “There is little time for answers when we need solutions. Is it corny to say we need to save the planet, we need to be a more diverse and inclusive world. All of the above is why we started this platform and why I am pleased to see you here at Sustainability LIVE.”
Closing his speech, Glen thanked the audience and sponsors for the work they are doing in driving the movement forward. “You are making the real difference, sustainability leaders today are showing us the way forward. We also have to thank our sponsors, without them we wouldn’t be able to do this (Sustainability LIVE). They are there to help you, to give you a solution to implement strategies and to make informed decisions today for the future.
“That is why sustainability magazine exists, that’s why we run these shows. Thank you to our amazing sponsors and thank you for listening.”
More to come in 2024…
Keep an eye out!
Returning in 2025…
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will be returning in March 2025 (5th and 6th), make sure to save the dates in your diaries!
