Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Showcases Best in Business
Ask any chief executive worth their salt what keeps them awake at night – and reaching net zero is likely to sit near the top of the list.
The reality is, that while businesses increasingly recognise the imperative of achieving net zero emissions, just a small percentage are on track to reach net zero by 2050.
According to a recent report from Salesforce, an overwhelming 93% of sustainability, finance, and technology leaders consider sustainability crucial to their organisation’s success.
Not only that, but corporate commitments to net-zero have tripled in the last three years.
The bad news is, actual emissions reductions are lagging.
Just 18% of companies worldwide are on track to reach net-zero by 2050, according to a report from Accenture.
The good news is, companies still have the power to change course if they are able to radically change their decarbonisation strategies.
And the even better news?
There are experts and events that can provide you with the know-how, strategies and technologies to make that push to net zero a reality.
Enter Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – the essential two-day conference and expo being held in London on 6-7 March 2024.
Featuring keynotes from some of the world’s biggest companies and sustainability champions, plus fireside chats, in-depth panel discussions, and must-attend workshops, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero returns to the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster with discussions across two stages.
As well as attending in person, anyone serious about sustainability can join online and stream all of the sessions, plus network via the bespoke event app.
Topics and Themes at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
There are four key themes at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, each covering a diverse range of topics:
Sustainability & ESG
- Sustainability Strategies
- ESG
- Net Zero & Planet
- Diversity & Inclusion
EV & Energy
- EV & Mobility
- Connected Car
- Charging & Infrastructure
- Renewable & Green Energy
Climate Tech
- Sustainable Technology
- ESG Reporting
- Carbon Capture
- Generative AI
Supply Chain Sustainability
- Supply Chain Engagement
- Scope 3 Strategies
- Tech & AI
- Measurement & Reporting
Panel Discussions Shed Light on the Future of Net Zero
One of the many highlights of previous Sustainability LIVE shows – which are now in their fourth year – are the panel discussions. These have been carefully curated to not only address the hottest topics but also ensure the leading voices on each subject are featured on stage.
Here is a selection of the sessions that demand your attention.
Sustainability & ESG Strategies
Exploring cutting-edge approaches and key insights into creating a sustainable future. Discussing the latest trends in environmental, social and governance principles will be:
Adam Read, Chief Sustainability Officer, SUEZ
Smruti Naik-Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer, Deloitte
Nelson J Muhumuza - Senior VP - Sustainability, ESG & Public Affairs, Citi
Nicholas Mazzei - VP Sustainability - Europe, DP World
The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World
This star-studded panel takes a deep drive into the future of transportation and the pivotal role that electric cars will play in achieving net zero. Speakers include:
Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer, General Motors
Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar
Angela Hultberg, Global Director Sustainability, Kearney
Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Rivian
The Future of AI in Sustainability
Combining the two hottest topics in business today, the panel will discuss and debate the transformative nature of artificial intelligence (AI). Your speakers include:
Jonathan Lishawa, General Manager UK & Ireland, Sercomm
Lisa Wee, Global Head of Sustainability, AVEVA
Nicolette Bartlett, Chief Impact Officer, CDP
Last chance for Tickets to Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Tickets for Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero are selling out fast. For your chance to be included in the most meaningful conversation of the year around Net Zero, grab your tickets now.
Tickets are priced just £495 and include full access for both days, executive workshops, networking and meeting areas, refreshments, a personalised event agenda, and on-demand access to all session recordings so you’ll never miss out.
Join us, international speakers and global fellow attendees as we search for solutions and showcase best business practices that are really moving the needle on Net Zero.
The event is brought to you by BizClik, publishers of Sustainability magazine, and in association with Schneider Electric, Capgemini, and Kearney.
Click here to get tickets.