Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Showcases Best in Business

Ask any chief executive worth their salt what keeps them awake at night – and reaching net zero is likely to sit near the top of the list.

The reality is, that while businesses increasingly recognise the imperative of achieving net zero emissions, just a small percentage are on track to reach net zero by 2050.

According to a recent report from Salesforce, an overwhelming 93% of sustainability, finance, and technology leaders consider sustainability crucial to their organisation’s success.

Not only that, but corporate commitments to net-zero have tripled in the last three years.

The bad news is, actual emissions reductions are lagging.

Just 18% of companies worldwide are on track to reach net-zero by 2050, according to a report from Accenture.

The good news is, companies still have the power to change course if they are able to radically change their decarbonisation strategies.

And the even better news?

There are experts and events that can provide you with the know-how, strategies and technologies to make that push to net zero a reality.

