Top 10 net-zero strategies from the world’s busiest airports

As a gateway to Europe and Asia, Istanbul International Airport (opened in 2018) is Europe’s busiest and the seventh busiest in the world with more than 64 million passengers in 2022. It is also the world’s best, recently securing the title in the 2023 Global Traveler awards.

As the first airport in Turkey to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation, Istanbul has developed a long-term target for absolute carbon emissions reduction, with its carbon management strategy now fully aligned with the ambition of the Paris Agreement, to reach net zero carbon by 2050. It has also been granted an A Score from the CDP Climate Change Programme, making it one of the 15 leading companies in Turkey.

The airport has recorded a 21% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions since 2019, reducing emissions by 13% in 2022 alone, with plans to reduce these by a further 23% by 2025. And it is also now meeting 35% of its water consumption needs through reclaimed water, while its solid waste recycling ratio was increased to 34% in 2022.

Among strategies, the airport has installed a Lighting Automation System and solar panels with the aim of sourcing all of its electricity from renewables.

Not just that, the airport initiated a 5,000-hectare afforestation project in 2019 as part of its sustainability pledge, resulting in the planting of 2,695 trees between 2019 and 2022.

“We plan to be the first airport to start generating all of its electricity consumption through renewable energy sources with our project named İGA GES, which we will launch in the first quarter of 2024 and plan to complete by the end of that year,” Acting CEO Selahattin Bilgen said. “We also contribute to the development of environmental awareness in our country with our zero-waste projects.”

Istanbul uses IoT and big data to remote monitor its equipment, including energy systems to enable predictive maintenance and ensure that the 2050 net zero CO2 target is feasible. Data acquired is being used for capacity planning for the solar power plant and Hydrogen facilities, which are being built to create a renewable energy ecosystem.

They began services in collaboration with Turkish Fuel Systems (TFS) for SAF usage in March 2022, with Turkish Airlines consistently using SAF twice a week. The ultimate goal is to produce and spread the use of SAF.