Article
Net Zero

TotalEnergies: Electrification, the Centre of Transformation

By Tom Swallow and Georgia Wilson
January 22, 2024
undefined mins
TotalEnergies Logo
TotalEnergies Logo
TotalEnergies puts electrification and low-emissions fuel at the centre of its multi-solution transformation strategy

Dependence on fossil fuels is set to make the planet an undesirable place to live, which puts carbon reduction on the social agenda as much as the environmental one. 

As we’ve seen in many conversations over the past few years, electrification is the strategy that we hope will keep climate change to a minimum. 

Electrification is a primary part of TotalEnergies' sustainability strategy, which seeks to reduce dependence on harmful fuels and instead leverage the power of clean energy to generate power moving forward. With such a large emphasis on green energy across the globe, TotalEnergies expands its efforts across the entire value chain.

Investing in renewables and diverting from fossil fuels 

Despite the energy transition being well underway, the world continues to rely on fossil fuels to meet 81% of its energy needs. With this in mind, TotalEnergies sees the drastic actions it needs to take in order to reduce global consumption. Put simply, TotalEnergies has set out to maintain its supply of energy the world needs now, replace coal with natural gas, and in the long term sustainably accelerate the transition to low carbon energy solutions. 

Becoming a multi-energy company

Beliving that the energy transition depends on first the electrification of energy, TotalEnergies is expanding its entire electric value chain. 

The company’s goal is to build an integrated power business with return on average capital employed exceeding 10%, and also become one of the world’s top five providers of solar and wind energy by the year 2030. This will require significant growth of its power generation capabilities, increasing its power output beyond 100 terawatt-hours TWh per year. 

Adding to its multi-solution approach to sustainable energy, TotalEnergies will spend more time and money developing low-carbon fuels, such as biofuel, biogas, clean hydrogen and synthetic fuels, to actively reduce emissions from areas that have been governed by oil and gas for decades. Expansion into these new markets will be supported by its focus on circular resource management and delopying less mature technologies at its our sites to test the business viability. 

Harnessing natural gas as a transition energy, Total Energies will continue to expand in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain. It will also be highly selective and focus its oil investments on projects with a low breakeven point and low emissions. This will enable the company to take full advantage of global oil demand, while remaining profitable and resilient as electrification decline the fuel. 

“The immediate focus must be on building the energy system of tomorrow while continuing to supply the energy the world needs today,” said Patrick Pouyanné Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

As the energy markets become increasingly interconnectred and interdependent, TotalEnergies multi-solution strategy - with electrification at the core and low-emissions fuels to support - and solid financial base will help the company to stay ahead and successfully navigate the transition long-term. 

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

EnergyElectrificationLNG
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Mobility & Tech Companies at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

Mobility and Technology Companies - Arcadis, GRIDSERVE, THG, and NetApp - to speak at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero 6-7 March 2024

Sustainability LIVE Singapore: A Conference for APAC Leaders

Addressing Sustainability, ESG, Decarbonisation, and more at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Executives Share Corporate Strategies From the APAC Region

ADNOC CSO Ibrahim Al-Zu’bi Drives COP28 Legacy at Davos

As World Leaders Descend on Davos to Debate Climate Change, AI & Misinformation, ADNOC CSO Ibrahim Al-Zu’bi Shares his Insights and Hopes for the Future

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: New Speakers Join the Show

Net Zero

Davos: HCLTech CSO Jayaram on Need for Sustainability Speed

Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Travel & tourism panel

Net Zero