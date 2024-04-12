What are the Aims of UN's First Annual Sustainability Week?

In 1987, the United Nations defined sustainability as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs". Nearly four decades later, sustainability is a key focus for companies, governments and individuals around the world looking to achieve the goals set out in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

As part of the growing number of sustainability initiatives coming out of the United Nations, President Dennis Francis has launched the inaugural General Assembly Sustainability Week, to be held at the UN headquarters in New York 15-19 April 2024.

Ahead of the Summit of the Future in September 2024, the week will unite leaders from around the world in high level discussions to explore and promote sustainability in all economic activities, in line with the United Nations’ beliefs that sustainability is key in all industries. The event attendance list is expected to read as a who’s who of world leaders, including Heads of States and Governments, sector-specific ministers and key UN officials.