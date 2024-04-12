Autodesk to Share Built Environment Decarbonisation Insights

Elise Gross, Chief Sustainability Officer at Sweco Architects, will also offer insights into the systemic changes needed to address sustainability challenges, highlight the importance of collaboration and share examples of co-created technology that is currently helping the industry decarbonise the built environment.

It is a great opportunity to hear from two renowned industry leaders as they share valuable insights into the current ESG landscape, advances in AI, innovation and technology and discuss solutions that will help create a more sustainable and resilient future for us all.

Joe Speicher

Joe is responsible for developing and implementing Autodesk's corporate impact, which enables the company and its customers to design and make a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future.

Joe ensures that Autodesk meets its environmental commitments, chairs the ESG Steering Committee and helps integrate sustainability into product strategies.

He also acts as the executive liaison to enterprise customers and reports to the Board of Directors on sustainability risks and opportunities.

Elise Grosse

Elise, an architect and building biologist with an industrial doctorate, leads sustainability efforts at Sweco Sweden.

She advises clients on aligning their businesses with sustainability goals and conducts action research to enhance collaboration for societal sustainability.

She develops innovative solutions for societal transformation, focusing on digitalisation's role in accelerating sustainability in the built environment.

