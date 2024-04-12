Autodesk to Share Built Environment Decarbonisation Insights
Discover the part being played by data, technology and AI in decarbonising the built environment, at a webinar hosted by Autodesk’s Chief Sustainability Officer Joe Speicher.
Joe will dive into the trends, challenges and opportunities that are accelerating Environmental, Social and Governance standards across the architecture, engineering and construction industries.
You can also learn about the transformative impacts of new environmental directives, like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Energy Performance of Building Directive.
There are numerous reasons to register for the webinar, with the thought-provoking topics covered set to include:
- How to use smart technology to create greener buildings from the design and construction phase
- Harnessing the power of data to inform retrofitting
- The latest advances in building decarbonisation.
The subject is increasingly a part of public discourse, with the US Government recently freeing up US$254m for projects and technologies to decarbonize the industrial sector.
It includes US$171m for 49 selected projects to reduce industrial greenhouse gas emissions and the opening of applications for US$83m of funding targeting hard-to-decarbonise sectors, such as chemicals, steel, food and buildings.
Last year, a Deloitte and Shell report - Decarbonising Construction: Building a Low-Carbon Future - put AI, technology and data front and centre in providing the solutions. It said: "Digital tools, such as LCA calculators, Building Information Models (BIM) and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms can allow for greater precision during planning and execution.
"Advanced engineering tools can also allow for more complex structural needs. For example, ‘generative design’ allows engineers to input a project’s requirements into software. Artificial intelligence then presents solutions based on the parameters."
Elise Gross, Chief Sustainability Officer at Sweco Architects, will also offer insights into the systemic changes needed to address sustainability challenges, highlight the importance of collaboration and share examples of co-created technology that is currently helping the industry decarbonise the built environment.
It is a great opportunity to hear from two renowned industry leaders as they share valuable insights into the current ESG landscape, advances in AI, innovation and technology and discuss solutions that will help create a more sustainable and resilient future for us all.
Joe Speicher
Joe is responsible for developing and implementing Autodesk's corporate impact, which enables the company and its customers to design and make a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future.
Joe ensures that Autodesk meets its environmental commitments, chairs the ESG Steering Committee and helps integrate sustainability into product strategies.
He also acts as the executive liaison to enterprise customers and reports to the Board of Directors on sustainability risks and opportunities.
Elise Grosse
Elise, an architect and building biologist with an industrial doctorate, leads sustainability efforts at Sweco Sweden.
She advises clients on aligning their businesses with sustainability goals and conducts action research to enhance collaboration for societal sustainability.
She develops innovative solutions for societal transformation, focusing on digitalisation's role in accelerating sustainability in the built environment.
