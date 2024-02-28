Who is the New CSO Driving Decarbonisation at AB InBev?

Executive change is underway at the world’s largest brewer.



Home to high-profile brands like Beck’s Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, AB InBev will see a change in sustainability leadership from March 1.

As Chief Sustainability Officer since 2021, Ezgi Barcenas will end her 11-year stint with the brewer on February 29, before joining cosmetics giant L’Oreal Groupe as Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.

Stepping into her shoes is Ingrid De Ryck, AB InBev’s VP, Procurement & Sustainability for Europe, who has a career at the multinational brewer spanning more than two decades – working in leadership roles across supply chain, logistics and procurement.

Based out of Leuven, Belgium, the home of Stella Artois, one of AB InBev’s leading brands, Ingrid will take on the role of CSO – reporting to Ricardo Moreira, AB InBev’s Chief Supply Chain Officer.

As VP, Procurement & Sustainability for Europe since January 2023, De Ryck has “built a resilient supply chain of material and revised the company’s commodity strategy in an inflationary environment”, Moreira said in a statement.

She is credited with delivering meaningful progress towards AB InBev’s 2025 Sustainability Goals while also driving sustainable financial results.