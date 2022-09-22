Amazon announces 71 new projects for renewable energy

Amazon is expanding its renewable energy investments with 71 new renewable energy projects around the world, including its first renewable energy project in South America—a solar farm in Brazil—and its first solar farms in India and Poland.

According to the tech giant, once it is fully operational, the global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 4.6 million US homes each year.

“We are bringing new wind and solar projects online to power our offices, fulfilment centres, data centres, and stores, which collectively serve millions of customers globally, and we are on a path to reach 100% renewable energy across our entire business by 2025. Around the world, countries are looking to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, and continued investments like ours can help accelerate their journey as we all work together to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services.