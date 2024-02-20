With more than a trillion dollars in assets under management, Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager.

The company’s stated aim is ‘to deliver for investors by building businesses that power tomorrow’s economy’, and increasingly that means investments in sustainable companies and those involved in the energy transition.

Blackstone is also making sure its own house is in order, making significant investments in the last decade to advance sustainability initiatives across its diverse portfolio and operations.

The New York-headquartered firm announced its Emissions Reduction Program in January 2021 which has reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 15% in new assets where Blackstone controls the energy usage.

Blackstone has also made strides in making buildings more sustainable. Take the iconic Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower, and once the world’s tallest building when built 50 years ago) in Chicago. Blackstone, in partnership with portfolio company EQ Office, oversaw a US$500 million renovation that created 450 jobs and made the skyscraper the largest LEED Platinum-certified building in the Americas.

EQ improved the building’s environmental quality by revamping the heating and cooling (HVAC) system, installing energy-efficient LED lights, and managing water usage. These changes reduced the building’s energy consumption by up to 20% and water consumption by 30%.

