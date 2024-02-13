Google’s Climate Tech Partnership With British Bank HSBC

The technology giant Google is a powerhouse for sustainable innovation, namely climate technologies that reap benefits in unknowing places.

From the integration of energy into a digital ecosystem to global weather and traffic insights that reduce fuel consumption and travel disruptions, the company shows just how valuable data can be if leveraged in the right way.

Desirability shows as the company gains the attention of HSBC to drive its Google Cloud initiatives forward.

The bank’s Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability Natalie Blyth told The Fintech Times that “a step change is needed to scale up the new technologies that will play a crucial role in supporting global decarbonisation”.

This is where she also notes the cruciality of partnerships to drive finances in the right direction.

“By combining financing support, cloud technologies and connectivity to partners across our combined footprints, we will help climate tech vendors accelerate their growth, and develop the solutions we urgently need at scale,” says Blyth.

A partnership driving more climate tech opportunities

HSBC is backing Google financially as a powerhouse for climate tech opportunities. The British bank launches a venture debt financing package, which will provide funding for renewable energy traction systems for buyers, sellers and financiers of clean tech projects. This will be done through LevelTen Energy, which has already facilitated US$5bn worth of clean energy transactions in the past and, with HSBC’s support, will scale this further.

“The scale of climate challenge requires a global ecosystem of technology providers bringing solutions that drive impact,” says Justin Keeble, Managing Director for Global Sustainability at Google Cloud. “This is why we launched our Google Cloud Ready sustainability ecosystem, which—one year in—includes leading climate tech companies. Many of these partners need access to finance and we are excited to partner with HSBC to support firms key to climate action.”

Google’s climate tech innovations in action

At Sustainability LIVE London 2023, we had the pleasure of learning more about Google’s climate tech offerings, such as its latest Google Maps functions and weather predictions that leverage data from various points of infrastructure.

