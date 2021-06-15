Volta EV charging partners with Albertsons

EV charging network, Volta Industries, is collaborating with the largest electricity provider for southern California, Southern California Edison (SCE) and grocery store Albertsons to share SCE's advertising campaign, touting the benefits of driving electric vehicles.

Volta, SCE and Albertsons raise EV awareness

Volta Charging aspires to build EV charging networks that capitalise on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles, to electric miles, by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play.

By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations, while helping to build the infrastructure of the future.

As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility.

Volta Charging builds and operates EV charging stations featuring eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network. Located in front of retail locations, these sponsor-supported charging stations provide complimentary energy to customers who are able to plug in their vehicles right where they park and shop.

Businesses and business leaders committed to sustainability

"We wanted to reach drivers about the benefits of electric vehicles right where they live, and by providing charging infrastructure equitably in our service area," said Grant Takahashi, a senior advisor in SCE's eMobility group who developed the EV awareness campaign focused on underserved communities.

The ads will serve to remind the public that driving an electric car can mean cleaner air, lower driving costs and the potential to receive EV rebates.

"Albertsons Companies and Vons are proud to support SCE's EV Awareness efforts through our Volta charging network. Vons is committed to integrating sustainability into our everyday business decisions to enable our associates, customers, and stakeholders to create better lives, vibrant neighborhoods, and a healthier planet. The Volta network provides an environmentally friendly electric vehicle charging option for our customers. We are proud to be a partner in this EV Awareness effort," said Kevin Curry, President, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, Southern California Division.

In addition to the charging station at the Vons grocery store in Lakewood, eight more sites - shopping centers and other locations - are expected to come online in the next few months.

"The widespread adoption of electric vehicles will benefit individuals, communities and the environment at large. Volta is pleased to work with Southern California Edison and Albertsons to deliver this message directly to members of the Lakewood community," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging. "By placing our charging network directly in front of essential services like Vons grocery store, we can also relay the added convenience for drivers who want to 'fuel up' where and when they shop, rather than drive to a separate gas station."