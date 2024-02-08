When it comes to luxury fashion, there is no doubting the dominance of European conglomerates LVMH and Kering.

But across the pond, an American multinational luxury goods group is making its presence felt – not just in financial growth, but in sustainability too.

Starting out as Coach Inc. in 1941, Tapestry, Inc. has grown with the acquisition of some of the world’s largest designer accessory brands including Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

More recently, the New York-based group announced the acquisition of Capri Holdings in a US$8.5 billion deal that will bring luxury brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors into the Group’s fashion fold.

It’s a move that is expected to generate more than US$12 billion in annual revenue and positions Tapestry as a major player in the global luxury goods market.

Currently operating in more than 70 countries, and with 18,000 employees across three iconic brands, Tapestry delivered international revenue growth of 13% in FY23 and double-digit EPS growth.