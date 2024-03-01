How The Home Depot Became a Leader in Sustainable Forestry

Behind most products you see at The Home Depot, there are forests.

Recognising this, the world’s biggest home improvement retailer takes its responsibility to those forests seriously.

Founded in 1978 by Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank, The Home Depot has grown to become one of the largest and most recognisable retailers in the US, with 2,200 stores worldwide and annual revenue of US$157.29 billion.

“While our business has changed since 1979, our values remain the same,” CEO Ted Decker said in the company’s recently-released forestry report.

“One of those values is Doing the Right Thing, and as the world’s largest home improvement retailer, we’re in a unique position to enact positive change through our sustainable forestry initiatives.”

Already leading the industry charge in FSC-certified wood product sales in the US, most wood sourced by The Home Depot hails from regions with sustainable forests.

But the company knows it can always do more.