NextWave expands ocean-bound plastics supply chains network

Recognising that real change is driven by partnerships and collaboration, Logitech joins NextWave member companies, including HP and IKEA, in putting sustainability first. “Plastic debris constitutes one of the most serious threats to ocean health,” says Prakash Arunkundrum , Global Head of Operations and Sustainability at Logitech. “We are excited to join the NextWave Plastics consortium and collaborate on ways to divert and reuse plastic waste before it enters ocean-bound waterways.”

NextWave Plastics says the addition of Prevented Ocean Plastic and #tide ocean materials will enable the consortium to “learn from these pioneering organisations and together grow the global network towards greater traceability and more holistic community sustainability.”

A more sustainable future

As part of its efforts to reduce single use plastics, Logitech is increasingly using post-consumer recycled plastic as its preferred material at scale.

In addition to its pledge to avoid single-use plastic packaging whenever possible, Logitech is understood to be the first consumer electronics company to make the commitment to provide detailed carbon impact labelling on product packaging across its entire portfolio, with the introduction of carbon-labelled products in April 2021. Logitech has open-sourced the methodology, measurement process, and even the label itself for others in the industry to use so that consumers can make informed purchase decisions.

