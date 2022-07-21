B Corp movement Global Board to tackle key strategic issues

An inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system

The trio were asked where they see the movement a decade from now and what challenges need to be overcome in order to achieve lasting progress towards an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system.

Baginski said: “I really hope that in a decade majority of business leaders and companies in the world will recognise that profits alone are not the only measure of economic success, and that the values shared by the B Corp movement — interdependence, stakeholder orientation, higher social purpose, high environmental, governance, and social standards — will guide companies that want to be fit for the 21st century.”

“A decade from now is an important mark for the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement,” insists Lemos. “I hope we can look back and see that we’ve given businesses the sense of urgency needed, and that we had a great contribution in making people, governments, and businesses act differently from now. That we dramatically contribute to a real shift not only in the narrative, but especially in the way businesses behave and operate. If we want to change the system, we'll need to be focused on our purpose and theory of change, be creative and pragmatic at the same time — and most of all, act as a real global movement seeking systems change, in an interdependent way.”

Turner agrees, saying: “If we are to succeed in this mission, even with a decade of work, we will need to overcome enormous challenges.

“We’ll be working together with a growing “movement of movements,” and we’ll be powered by an incredible global community of businesses committed to this change...ten years might just be enough.”