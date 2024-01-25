Capgemini: Corporates are Optimistic for Sustainable Growth

The approach to growth in 2023 reflected the financial and global circumstances that impacted businesses globally, which is to wait and watch the market and anticipate the optimal time to pick up and take on more risks.

Investment being one of the most volatile actions is directly impacted by the goings on in the world and respective industries, and Capgemini thinks the approach is going to change in 2024 with more organisations optimistic about the growth potential this year.

The ‘Embracing a brighter future’ report is the result of a study that assesses the investment trends of the past year and incurs a forward-looking statement from the French multinational IT service and consulting firm.

In the opening statement of the reporting, it states a 14% increase in positivity among business leaders for future growth of their organisations, which was previously shown to be 42% of leaders in the previous year’s study. With the statement comes a notion that 2024 will see increased investment in businesses as they recover from past events and tackle new challenges in sustainability, supply chains, which will be crucial to the success of their businesses. The summary also suggests that 83% of business leaders surveyed plan to increase their investment in technology and digital tools.

The position of sustainability in corporate growth strategy

Companies are still aware of the global climate change threat, which seems to be top of mind in 2024. They all see the climate as a major factor impacting operational changes to their businesses to ensure they can grow sustainably. This is 48% of businesses globally, but the report breaks down the sentiments of various nations, including EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.

