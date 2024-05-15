City of Phoenix CSO joins Sustainability LIVE New York

A sustainability practitioner with 13 years of experience in city sustainability, Mark Hartman is the current Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) for the City of Phoenix. In his current role, Mark supports the city’s vision to be the most sustainable desert city on the planet — including becoming a carbon-neutral city operating on 100% clean energy, zero waste, a 100-year supply of water, clean air, parks and transit in every neighbourhood and a vibrant local food system.

Before becoming the CSO of the City of Phoenix in 2014, Mark worked at the City of Vancouver for eight years in sustainability. He led the carbon-neutral buildings strategy and the green building code and supported Vancouver’s ambition to become the greenest city in the world.

Mark holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University and is a LEED-accredited professional.

