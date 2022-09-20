GLYNT to help Salesforce with sustainability data

GLYNT.AI, a platform for enterprise sustainability data, has announced services for Net Zero Cloud, the enterprise sustainability management tool from Salesforce.

Net Zero Cloud is a sustainability management platform designed to help organisations manage their environmental footprint and track their progress to net zero. It tracks Scope 1, Scope 2, and the majority of Scope 3 emissions.

Customers can analyse individual assets and understand impact across location and time. With this new deal, Net Zero Cloud customers will benefit from actual data produced from primary sources integrated into Salesforce’s sustainability platform.

“Investors, regulators and managers want accurate and auditable sustainability data. While Net Zero Cloud drives insights, analysis and reduction plans, enterprise customers do not have a way to execute their sustainability data preparation strategy. With the pressures mounting from regulators and investors, spreadsheets do not comply with these standards or Sarbanes-Oxley. We’re delighted to bring GLYNT’s market-leading sustainability data platform to Dreamforce 2022,” said GLYNT’s Chief Revenue Officer Chieng Moua.