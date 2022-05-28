How Gen Z shapes sustainable luxury fashion through digital

The pandemic may have contributed to this — nearly two years of social restrictions and a total lockdown affect how individuals view fashion and their spending habits.

"However, the most recent is within the luxury fashion industry. Perhaps the pandemic had a part to play in this. Almost two years of social restrictions combined with a complete lockdown will inevitably impact the way in which people see both fashion and their spending habits."

Recent evidence of this is eBay's introduction of its brand-new initiative, Imperfects . In an effort to reduce waste, the online marketplace is collaborating with both high-street and luxury brands to offer products deemed untradable due to minor flaws.

Temporary trend or genuine social movement?

Due to the rise of social media and the predominance of Generation Z among its users, it is simpler to call out brands that engage in greenwashing.

In the modern marketplace, brands must do more than merely say. Actions speak louder than words, and it is more important than ever for brands to take responsibility for what they do – or in some cases, don't do.

An article related to how Tesco plastic bag's pledge to recycle plastic reveals ugly truth on how easily this "green campaign" falls short. Nobody is held accountable for the ongoing greenwashing, resulting in a continual shifting of responsibility and, consequently, the problem.

With Generation Z set to become the largest consumer group this year, retailers and brands must now accelerate their sustainability efforts to meet the demands of this new generation and do more than merely check a sustainability box.