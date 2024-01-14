Rolls-Royce reflects on luxury automotive sustainability

Comments from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ new CEO Chris Brownridge say a lot about the transition to new-energy vehicles.

“2023 was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio,”says Brownridge.

“It’s especially encouraging to see the enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, ‘all-electric’ strategy for future model development and production. The record level of Bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector, offering our clients opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else.

Despite this being a significant year for new vehicles and perhaps the decline of the engine, Brownridge is passionate about the future of Rolls-Royce under his leadership.

“As incoming CEO, I’m in the extremely fortunate position of taking over responsibility for a business in robust good health, with strong foundations and a clear strategy for growth and development, formidable technical capabilities and a focused, dedicated team. I’m looking forward to working with the entire Rolls-Royce team to maintain this momentum and take this great company forward with confidence and conviction.”

