A big focus for Canopy is accelerating the production of Next Gen textiles and packaging, made from waste inputs such as discarded clothes and wheat and rice straw instead of wood – such as at the world's first commercial scale textile-to-textile pulp mill in northern Sweden.

This all sounds positive, so why are businesses and investors so behind when it comes to investing in nature-based solutions? Why has biodiversity been left on the back-burner?

Rycroft says while corporate biodiversity pledges are increasing, these remain infrequent when compared to headline-grabbing CO2 emissions reduction plans – and despite the growing market for sustainable materials, conventional supply chains still attract financial support.

“Businesses and investors are behind in investing in nature-based solutions due to the inertia of maintaining business as usual, with factors including established financing in conventional infrastructure and perceived risks of investing in innovative solutions,” says Rycroft, echoing the sentiments of the Deloitte report.

“The scale of investments required to shift many carbon-intensive supply chains, like forestry and energy, are significant and there’s been a lack of comprehensive and enabling policy. But change is coming…. Increasingly brands recognise the imperative of acting on biodiversity.”

Nature-based solutions – good for business

Many of those early-adopters that Canopy works with are from the fashion industry, who have removed high-impact forest sourcing from their viscose and packaging supply chains.

the world leader in luxury, LVMH. In addition to ensuring its paper, packaging and fabric supply chains are free of fibre from the world's most vital forests, the fashion conglomerate and its Maisons is also supporting the development of Next Generation Solutions. These circular economy alternatives include smart design as well as game-changing innovations such as the use of agricultural residues, recycled textiles, and microbial cellulose to manufacture paper, packaging and textiles instead of endangered forest fibre.

Another example is Inditex – the fast fashion giant behind brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear – which has more than 7,200 stores worldwide.

Rycroft explains that Inditex was one of the first to sign up to CanopyStyle – an initiative dedicated to ensuring the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests aren’t logged to make viscose textiles that now has 550 brand partners representing US$1 trillion in annual revenues.

In addition to helping create the market incentives for producers to eliminate risk, Inditex has also invested directly in spurring the production of low-carbon alternatives such as clothing made from discarded textiles.

But it’s not just the fashion industry that needs to smarten its approach to nature-based solutions and conserving forests – this should be part of every organisation’s sustainability strategy, according to Rycroft, describing such a stance as “a home run for companies looking to advance climate, biodiversity and community goals”.

She says that every business that depends on resources drawn from nature is at risk as the climate and biodiversity crises increasingly disrupt supply chains.

By dedicating resources to nature-positive investments, companies can help conserve and restore forests and nature, which in turn builds supply chain and business resilience – and potentially new revenue opportunities.

Nature-based solutions can also help reduce a company’s carbon footprint as well as improve purchasing practices and environmental performance – all key KPIs for any self-respecting business – and doing good never goes out of style.