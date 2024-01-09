While growth (and profits) is strong for Yum Brands, the company’s commitment to sustainable practices has not faltered – in fact, it has only grown stronger, as the many ESG endorsements prove.

In supporting the transition to a low-carbon and circular economy, the company is guided by its 4R Principles (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Replace) and has made meaningful progress on climate action, the renewable energy transition, and circular practices.

Among initiatives, the restaurant group has rolled out numerous pilot projects from fuelling its logistic fleets with biodiesel to recycling packaging waste generated in daily operations.



Recycled materials, such as ceramic floor tiles manufactured in the process of energy recycling, low-carbon bamboo materials, and leather alternative made from recycled KFC coffee grounds, have been applied to construction and furniture of the company's many KFC Green Pioneer Stores.

Food nutrition and safety is also important, and the fast-food business continues to invest heavily in technologies like AI, IoT, and real-time monitoring and analysis, to establish rigorous control measures across the value chain.

Renewable energy transition efforts

Committed to reaching net-zero by 2050, Yum China has set near-term SBTi-approved targets – to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63% by 2035, and to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods by 66.3% per ton of goods purchased by 2035.

"The goals we set are truly ambitious and will require a lot of work and collaboration with stakeholders across the value chain," CEO Joey Wat previously said.

Which is why, in May 2023, the company launched a Distributed Photovoltaic and Virtual Green Power Purchase Alliance with 40 key suppliers – designed to drive low-carbon transformation across its entire value chain.

Ambitious in its goal to switch to renewables, Yum China opened the country’s first-ever 100% renewable cold-chain logistics centre last year – marking a significant milestone in the company's "ongoing renewable energy transition efforts in its restaurants and supporting facilities", Wat said in a company statement.

What's more, some 70 of the company’s restaurants in Zhejiang, Anhi, and Shanxi provinces are now net-zero – powered by 100% renewable energy and utilising a diverse mix of green power trading models. Among KFC Green Stores, for example, Yum China has installed solar panels on the roof of the green pioneer store in Hangzhou, while solar energy powered outdoor umbrellas generate electricity for night-time lighting and IoT, big data and AI is used to effectively reduce energy consumption by about 10% each year.

This gives Yum China an estimated total annual green power consumption of around ten million KW hours across logistics centres and restaurants within the company's operational control.

"We are committed to driving meaningful change and pioneering in the restaurant industry towards net-zero emissions," Wat said in a statement. "Building Green Pioneer Stores is an important part of our journey. We will continue to explore utilisation of innovative technologies in restaurant construction and operations to promote sustainable development as well as contribute to the low carbon economy."