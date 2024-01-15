John Deere Plows Sustainable Farming Forward with Cloud

John Deere is no stranger to securing awards.

As a global leader in the delivery of agricultural equipment, the US-headquartered company has landed numerous accolades over the year for its smart innovations – designed to improve sustainable agriculture and meet the world’s increasing demand for food.

Take the battery-electric backhoe that eliminates tailpipe emissions or the revolutionary sprayer (See & Spray Ultimate) that reduces herbicide use by more than two-thirds (2022).

In its latest award for sustainable innovation, the $10.166 billion annual revenue business has been named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category for the fifth consecutive year.

Recognising products that accelerate environmentally friendly behaviour, the prestigious award dealt a sizeable green nod to the technology behind John Deere’s new Operations Center Sustainability Tools.

Already delivering big on sustainable innovation with its autonomous tractors and fertiliser optimisation, the company has built on these technologies with the cloud to help make real-time decisions easier and more efficient for those running the more than 2 million farms across the US (and many more millions globally).

Forming part of Leap Ambitions, John Deere’s ambitious roadmap to sustainability, the company strategy is rooted in a commitment to help “customers become more efficient, profitable and sustainable while meeting the demands of a quickly changing world,” John Deere CEO John C. May said in the 2022 Sustainability Report.

Among sustainability goals, John Deere has pledged to deliver 1.5 million connected machines by 2026, to increase crop protection efficiency by 20%, and to reduce 15% of customer CO2 emissions by 2030.

John Deere believes it can have an impact beyond its own Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions. Through precision technology, data-driven insights, and traceability enablement, the business can impact on-farm greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, scaling the magnitude of its impact beyond its own footprint.

Which is where John Deere’s innovative technology solutions come in, including its award-winning Operations Center Sustainability Tools.