Leveraging PLM and Circularity for Product Development

Changing from linear to circular with PLM

Making the transition to a holistic circular economy from a linear model is vital, especially if companies want to oppose environmental degradation and prioritise biodiversity while ensuring future competitiveness.

As more manufacturers implement sustainable business models, PLM systems are enabling circular product lifecycle practices in the early stages of the design process. This makes it easier for companies to design products using a continuous cycle that includes: design, manufacturing, delivery, service, return, end of life or repair, reuse, recycle, or refurbish.

PLM software enables businesses to continuously enhance and optimise their products for sustainability by assisting them in tracking and measuring the sustainability of their products over time. This might be especially crucial for businesses striving to comply with compliance or consumer demand for more sustainable products. The advantages of combining a circular economy with PLM benefit society, not just businesses.

Designing sustainably

The fact is, 80% of an ecological footprint is determined in the design phase.3 Sustainability starts with the first conceptual product design considerations, such as selecting ecologically friendly or sustainable materials and components. Along with a sustainable product design, you need to ensure your product has the flexibility to adapt to changing requirements.

With a secure platform for supply chain collaboration and communication from early design through volume production, PLM also makes the supply chain transparent when it comes to sustainability concerns.

PLM helps manufacturers create products in a more environmentally conscious way by unifying product information, people, and processes onto a single platform for more efficient product design and development. As a result, companies can increase productivity and sustainability efforts while reducing their product’s carbon footprint.

PLM helps manufacturers become more sustainable and more circular by:

Streamlining environmental compliance processes to ensure products are compliant with environmental standards and drive more environmentally conscious products to development

Integrating with online component databases like SiliconExpert and Octopart to source sustainable parts

Enabling real-time collaboration between internal teams and external supply chain partners to ensure design for manufacturability

Eliminating design and latest-build confusion to reduce costly scrap and rework or production delays

Addressing sustainability considerations in the design process, encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly practices early on

These are just some of the ways PLM contributes to sustainability in product design and manufacturing. It’s a valuable solution for companies striving to reduce their environmental impact and embrace circular economy principles.

Businesses face many challenges—from energy depletion to inflation to geopolitical unrest. With less than 10 years to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs), the decade to deliver is underway and the movement for change is now.

Learn how Arena PLM can help your company achieve efficient and sustainable product development practices for a circular economy.

