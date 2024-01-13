Miriam Wrobel is a Senior Managing Director and leads FTI Consulting’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practice.

She advises public and private companies and ESG investors, leveraging 20 years of strategic experience in the energy transition.

As she heads to the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wrobel shares her views with Sustainability magazine on digital transformation and its role in ESG.

Why is Davos important – and why is it crucial for tech and sustainability leaders to be there?

Davos brings together the most visionary leaders from business, government and civil society to discuss solutions to the most challenging issues of our time. As sustainability leaders, it is crucial for us to take advantage of the unmatched opportunity to bring new ideas to this very visible table and move the needle on global discourse, and, more importantly, global action.

Davos participants have never been more diverse, and the collaborative spirit of the week makes it an especially fertile ground for new ideas, initiatives, partnerships and solutions.

What discussions, debates, and dialogues will you be part of at Davos 2024?

I am excited to dive into this year’s theme – Rebuilding Trust – especially as it pertains to ESG and sustainability. There is a great deal of mistrust in the world of ESG and Sustainability.

Stakeholders question companies’ commitments, and companies are confused about what steps their stakeholders expect them to take.

We have an opportunity to bridge this divide by enabling more transparency and helping companies focus on the ESG topics that are most impactful to their business.