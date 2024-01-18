One of the most talked-about topics of the last year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to dominate the conversation – first at COP28 in December and now at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Looming large over the high-profile Swiss event, AI is one of the four core themes at Davos, with 30 separate sessions taking place over the four days. AI in education, transparency about AI, its ethics and impact on creativity are all part of the lineup.

And the world's biggest AI players have turned out in force, including OpenAI Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Meta’s chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, and Google CFO Ruth Porat – who joined a panel to discuss the potential of AI.

There is little doubt as to the potential of AI in almost every aspect of life, from business efficiency to climate change.

It has the potential to revolutionise many industries, from healthcare to finance, and is already showing how it can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase accuracy.

As for the planet, AI can mitigate carbon emissions, support adaptation, and enhance climate modelling, among its many talents, a report by BCG and Google finds.

And it is already being harnessed for good.

During COP28, Microsoft announced a collaboration with the UN to develop a new AI-powered platform and global climate data hub – which it claims will ultimately measure and analyse climate progress.

Speaking on a panel (AI: The Great Equaliser), at Davos this week, Google CFO Ruth Porat said AI can “really transform lives” with healthcare and climate change two areas already benefiting.

Porat pointed to the work Google has done around climate change adaptation and crisis management, like fires and flooding.

“With Google AI, we have created the capability to give seven days warning. AI has the potential to be the greatest equaliser.”