Top 10 sustainability trends for consumer packaging in 2022

‘Eco-friendly’ and ‘sustainable’ have both become climate change buzzwords in recent years, increasingly used by brands in campaigns to promote their climate-saving credentials, The main issue with this is that many of these brands are slipping in these buzzwords to make themselves look good, without really altering their practices or supply chains to reflect their eco ethos.

Despite the greenwashing that’s rife in many companies, however, there are some real eco warriors out there dreaming up – and then turning into reality – innovations to solve our climate woes, with a key culprit being consumer packaging.

Being incredibly versatile, plastic has been a staple in packaging for decades, helping protect our shopping and keeping it fresh. But, as demonstrated in The Blue Planet documentaries, our love of plastic is harming our home – and our love of online shopping is only fuelling this further. Cue, then, scientists and innovators thinking outside of the box and searching for solutions in some of the most unlikely places.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most exciting trends and developments for 2022.