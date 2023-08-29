Top 10: Sustainable companies in the USA

Sustainability Magazine’s highly anticipated Top 100 Sustainably Companies supplement announced the best US-based businesses prioritising their sustainable impact.

In a world where sustainable practices are becoming ever-more important, businesses can minimising their environmental footprint, contribute to the preservation of natural resources, mitigate climate change and protect of biodiversity. What’s more, businesses that prioritise social and ethical considerations contribute to equitable growth, improved working conditions and stronger community relationships.

Thats why, Sustainability Magazine has recognised the best global businesses in the US who are leading by example.

Headquarters: San Jose, California, United States

CEO: Chuck Robbins

American-based digital communications technology conglomerate Cisco enables people to make powerful connections – whether in business, education, philanthropy or creativity. Cisco hardware, software, and service offerings are used to create the Internet solutions that make networks possible – providing easy access to information anywhere, at any time.

Since the company's inception in 1984, Cisco engineers have been leaders in the development of Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking technologies.

Today, with more than 71,000 employees worldwide, this tradition of innovation continues with industry-leading products and solutions in the company's core development areas of routing and switching, as well as in advanced technologies.

Headquarters: Austin, Texas, United States

CEO: Safra Catz

Cloud technology company Oracle Cloud provides organisations around the world with computing infrastructure and software to help them innovate, unlock efficiencies and become more effective. The business also created the world’s first – and only – autonomous database to help organise and secure its customers’ data.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offers high performance, security and cost savings. It is designed so businesses can move workloads easily from on-premises systems to the cloud, and between the cloud and on-premises and other clouds.

Oracle also embraces diversity, encourages personal and professional growth and celebrates a global team of passionate people developing innovative technologies.