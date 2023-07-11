Live concerts and performances generate 405,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, according to the Tyndall Centre for Climate Research.

Founded in the late 90s in London, Coldplay have been touring the world since 2000, and are revolutionising touring to reduce their negative impact on the environment whilst maintaining positive interactions with fans globally.

Environmentally conscious touring

Their current world tour, Music of the Spheres, utilises a range of new technology, company and charity partnerships and industry defining developments to combat their environmental influence.

The sustainability initiative is guided by three principles:

Reduce — less consumption, more recycling and cut CO2 emissions by 50% (in comparison to the 2016-17 tour)

Reinvent —support new green technologies (including kinetic dance floors) and develop new sustainable, super-low carbon touring methods

Restore — fund projects and draw down more CO2 than the tour produces

The journey to sustainable touring has been overseen by Green Nation and Hope Solutions.

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis,” say Coldplay.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.”