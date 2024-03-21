Clean Electricity: Microsoft, Google and Nucor Join Forces

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation and Nucor Corporation are combining their industry might in an effort to remove barriers to developing clean electricity tech.

The three companies will work together on new business models to “accelerate the development of first-of-a-kind and early commercial projects, including advanced nuclear, next-generation geothermal, clean hydrogen, long-duration energy storage (LDES) and others”, a statement said.

The companies have issued a request for information (RFI) in several US regions for potential projects in need of impetus, with technology providers, developers, investors and utilities urged to respond.