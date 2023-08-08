Cummins: Driving Zero-Emission Goals With Innovative Tech

Operating in 190 countries with more than 70,000 employees, Cummins is a global enterprise and energy-to-power solutions provider. The business is driven by the goal of providing the right solutions for its customers to promote their sustainability ambitions, whether that’s regarding environmental, economic or community sustainability.

Destination Zero highlights Cummins’ ambitious goal of adopting a zero-emission footprint by 2050, through achieving zero emissions, zero waste and zero water usage within its operations.

“This applies to Cummins' operations and to our customers use of our products as we develop engines for use on low-carbon fuels and develop new energy conversion solutions to help our customers meet their sustainability goals,” Gary Johansen, VP Engineering at Cummins says.

“We recognise that all of the markets that we serve have different economic equations to solve. They all have different market adoption drivers in terms of what’s the right solution for them, so our focus is helping our customers meet their sustainability goals in a pragmatic way.

“That being said, we recognise that there’s not going to be a light switch designed to enable businesses to adopt zero emissions by 2050. Our customers have a huge installed base of assets already operating today which are sometimes held for decades, so they may need retrofit solutions to help them make a meaningful step to reducing emissions while still sweating the assets they’ve got on hand.”

From here, Cummins is able to approach customers with solutions that make sense from a sustainability perspective, particularly in terms of efficiency, productivity, and availability of asset affordability.